Insider Selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oscar Fanjul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.27. 1,682,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

