Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) CFO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Biguet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schlumberger alerts:

On Monday, March 20th, Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,092,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,604,659. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $120,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.