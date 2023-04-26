Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells 29,750 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $257.85. 367,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.52. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $263.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 653.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

