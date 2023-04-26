Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells $30,831.84 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $30,831.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,877,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,019,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 12th, Somu Subramaniam sold 28,554 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $856,905.54.
Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 945,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,960. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of -0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $47.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VTYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
See Also
