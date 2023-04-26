Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells $30,831.84 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $30,831.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,877,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,019,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Somu Subramaniam sold 28,554 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $856,905.54.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 945,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,960. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of -0.36. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $47.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

VTYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

