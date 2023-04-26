InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $62.79

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $62.79 and traded as high as $70.62. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 74,675 shares trading hands.
IHG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.69) to GBX 6,200 ($77.43) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.93.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 235.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 716,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after buying an additional 502,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 84,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,518 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
