International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.66 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.66 per share by the technology company on Saturday, June 10th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

International Business Machines has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $9.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.34. 475,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,955,239. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

