Internet Computer Price Reaches $5.62 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00018997 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $38.86 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00037835 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,130,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,626,772 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.