Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,083 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,605,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,567,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Hilltop by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hilltop by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 498,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of HTH opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.05. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $353.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,310.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 9,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $291,542.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,438,372.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.