Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. IAC comprises 1.7% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of IAC worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IAC by 61.9% in the third quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,598,000 after buying an additional 632,299 shares in the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 14.1% during the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 3,501,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,889,000 after purchasing an additional 432,444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,858,000 after purchasing an additional 341,749 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 83.2% during the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 508,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 231,052 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 756.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

IAC Price Performance

NASDAQ IAC opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $90.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.