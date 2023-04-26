Intrepid Potash (IPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.94 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE IPI opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

IPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 381.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.