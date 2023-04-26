Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 882,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,618. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.