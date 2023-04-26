Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 193.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,980 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.4% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,563,739 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 161,683 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

