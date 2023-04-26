Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.09

Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.09 and last traded at $41.04, with a volume of 3076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

