Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lifted by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 7.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.25. The company had a trading volume of 38,469,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,354,223. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

