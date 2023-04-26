Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.2% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34,278,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,308,797. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $306.75 and its 200 day moving average is $289.60.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.