Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Trimmed by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.6% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,825,400,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. QVR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 751,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.26. The stock had a trading volume of 25,113,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,176,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

