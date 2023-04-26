Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Increased by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.4% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $141.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,184,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,154. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

