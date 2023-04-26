Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Position Lowered by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,957 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,869,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,441 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,657,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,318,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,220,000 after buying an additional 32,584 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $48.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

