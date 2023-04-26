Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 26th (AAU, ABIO, ADXS, AEMD, AHPI, AINC, AIRI, ALNY, AMPE, AMS)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 26th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY). They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR). They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS). The firm issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX). William Blair issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE). They issued an overweight rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI). They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.