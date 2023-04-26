Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 26th (AAU, ABIO, ADXS, AEMD, AHPI, AINC, AIRI, ALNY, AMPE, AMS)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 26th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY). They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR). They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

William Blair began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IonQ (NYSE:IONQ). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS). The firm issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX). William Blair issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE). They issued an overweight rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH). Mizuho issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI). They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

