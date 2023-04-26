Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pool (POOL)

Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/24/2023 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $320.00.

4/24/2023 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $408.00 to $375.00.

4/21/2023 – Pool was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $415.00.

4/21/2023 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $460.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $415.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $315.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Pool had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $404.00 to $385.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Pool was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $395.00.

4/1/2023 – Pool was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2023 – Pool was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2023 – Pool is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Pool is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded down $13.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $336.92. 413,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,442. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $346.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.71. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $428.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Pool Co alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pool by 478.5% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 688,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after purchasing an additional 569,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after purchasing an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Pool by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,879,000 after buying an additional 252,027 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pool by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,666,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.