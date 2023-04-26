Investors Research Corp Acquires 549 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,289,000 after purchasing an additional 44,427 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.06. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.19 and a 52-week high of $115.78.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.