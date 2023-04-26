Investors Research Corp Purchases 394 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,334,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 56.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 177.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
GNMA opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
