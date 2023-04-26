Investors Research Corp Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned 0.30% of VanEck Retail ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the third quarter worth $700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 40.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RTH opened at $163.11 on Wednesday. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $144.85 and a 12 month high of $182.12. The stock has a market cap of $150.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.64.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

