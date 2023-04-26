Investors Research Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 456.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 7.3 %

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.85.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

