Investors Research Corp Takes Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $376,000.

V2X Stock Performance

VVX opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.62 and a beta of 0.95. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $978.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.59 million. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V2X, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

About V2X

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

