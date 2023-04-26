Investors Research Corp Takes Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter worth $376,000.
V2X Stock Performance
VVX opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.62 and a beta of 0.95. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
About V2X
V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
