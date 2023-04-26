Investors Research Corp Trims Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,853 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 205.2% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 47,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 126.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $141,000.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $264.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
