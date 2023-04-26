IOST Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.55 Million (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, IOST has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $203.71 million and approximately $12.55 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users awith way to exchange online services and digital goods. It also enables developers to deploy large-scale dApps.

IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS’ platform.

Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

