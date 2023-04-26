iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $72.58 and last traded at $72.58. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJG. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN by 96.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

