iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $24,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,851,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,596,000 after acquiring an additional 660,622 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,773,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 449,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 312,505 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.66. 321,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,163. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

