iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,491 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $31,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 868,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,344. The stock has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

