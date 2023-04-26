iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Matson Money. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,183 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $242,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 84,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,291,000 after acquiring an additional 45,533 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV stock opened at $408.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.49.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

