iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 29,213 shares.The stock last traded at $63.75 and had previously closed at $63.98.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $775.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 508,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after buying an additional 353,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 164,401 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $9,426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,061,000.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.