iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. 235,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,355. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

