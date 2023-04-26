iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,875 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.46. 26,042,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,565,027. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

