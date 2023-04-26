iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.75

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.75 and last traded at $91.65, with a volume of 270355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.62.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

