iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Full Sail Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,633 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $32,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,558,000 after buying an additional 425,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after buying an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,536,000 after buying an additional 1,235,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,560,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.18. 1,142,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,843. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

