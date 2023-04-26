iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 63,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,361. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.