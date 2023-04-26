iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $23,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,090,080,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 57,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.87. 186,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,507. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $238.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.45. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

