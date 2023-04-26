iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.28. The stock had a trading volume of 322,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,855. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $258.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

