iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 149,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 81,121 shares.The stock last traded at $96.95 and had previously closed at $96.64.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.