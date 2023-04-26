iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $136.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.48. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

