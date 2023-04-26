iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Raised by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $63.41 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

