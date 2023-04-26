iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $229.97

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $229.97 and last traded at $228.88, with a volume of 45742 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $228.45.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.37. The firm has a market cap of $756.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.