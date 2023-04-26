IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells $36,540.00 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $564,774.74.

On Monday, April 3rd, Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,068,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of ISEE stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,760. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth $65,033,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,537,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 389.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,967,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 2,142.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,361,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,770 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

