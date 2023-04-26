IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells $564,774.74 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 18,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $564,774.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,335.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Friday, April 21st, Keith Westby sold 1,218 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $36,540.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Keith Westby sold 40,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $375,750.00.

IVERIC bio Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,760. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.