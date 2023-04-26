Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Holdings Trimmed by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 2.7% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.41% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 459,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 37,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,520. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

