Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.8 %

NWL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

NWL opened at $11.90 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 845,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 66,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 238,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 20,507 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 735,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,656 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 301,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.