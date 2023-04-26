Jefferies Financial Group Comments on General Electric’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for General Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for General Electric’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.53.

GE stock opened at $98.44 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,281.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

