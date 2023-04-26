Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ManpowerGroup Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $10.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.70. The consensus estimate for ManpowerGroup’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $74.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.78. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $95.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,652,000 after purchasing an additional 519,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,727,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

