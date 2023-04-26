Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ardmore Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardmore Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 38.49%.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 2.0 %

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $624.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.52. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,019,000 after buying an additional 113,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 237,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 669,229 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 204,821 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.